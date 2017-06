× Stabbing sends one to the hospital in serious condition on east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Early Saturday morning, a man was stabbed at the 500 block of Denny Street.

Police say the man was then driven to a Kroger on 10th street, where he was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Authorities say there is no suspect information as of yet.

We will update the story as more information becomes available.