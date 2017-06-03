× Purdue trustees approve slight decrease in tuition, fees

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University trustees have slightly reduced the school’s annual tuition and fees after it was expected that they would freeze the rates.

The (Lafayette) Journal and Courier reports (http://on.jconline.com/2rfk3iK ) that trustees on Wednesday reduced Purdue’s annual tuition and fees by $10. That means the rate for Indiana students will be just less than $10,000. Purdue President Mitch Daniels said “every little bit helps.”

The $10 deduction comes from a fitness and wellness fee.

The tuition and fees rate was $9,992 for Indiana students when the freeze started in 2013. Daniels says he noticed one day that the amount had risen to $10,002, which he says he was “a little bit irked about.” Officials looked intothe reason and found that the recreational center was covering its costs.

