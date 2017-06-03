Indiana accepting entries for agriculture photo contest

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Agriculture says it’s accepting submissions for the 10th annual Indiana Agriculture photo contest.

The contest is open to all Indiana residents. The photos must be taken in the state. Winning photographs will be featured during the 2017 Indiana State Fair.

Contestants are able to submit up to five photos in digital form (horizontal or vertical) and each photo must be accompanied by an entry form available online . Entries must be submitted by June 30.

The department encourages participants to submit photos that reflect the wide array of agriculture. The can be entered in the following categories: conservation (landscapes, water and wildlife); agritourism; people who grow and produce food, fuel and fiber; and buildings, equipment or activities that are a part of farm life.

