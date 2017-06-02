Warmest air in over eight months this weekend

So far this year the warmest we have gotten is 85° (in Indianapolis). We should pass that Saturday as the warmest air since September 25, 2016 arrives for the start of the weekend.

Skies will remain mainly sunny through the day Saturday. Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 5-10mph.

RAIN BEFORE THE WEEKEND ENDS

A cold front is projected to move through central Indiana Sunday afternoon/evening. Ahead of the front, temperatures will climb in to the lower to middle 80°s.

There should be just enough moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere to spark showers and thunderstorms along the cold front. There will be MANY dry hours Sunday. At this time it looks like rain will hold off until 3pm/4pm through 11pm.

It will likely be a quick shot of rain as the front passes.

Temperatures will drop to the lower 70°s for Monday afternoon as winds turn out of the north.