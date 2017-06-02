The weekend forecast continues to improve with less rain expected

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a GORGEOUS and warm day today. Humidity will remain low, with a light breeze from the west. High temperatures will make it into the low-mid 80s.

It will be a perfect afternoon to get to the pool with temperatures in the 80s and a light breeze. Burn time without sunscreen will be under 20 minutes, so be sure to apply the SPF.

Rain chances CONTINUE to drop this weekend. Not only will we be dry today, but we'll stay dry on SATURDAY too! Humidity levels will begin to rise on Saturday, so there will be a bit of a heat index during the afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Rain chances do go up on Sunday. However it will be SPOTTY during the afternoon and evening. Few storms could pack a punch.

Rain totals have been lowered significantly. Expect more dry time than wet.

Next week will be gorgeous with sunny skies and temperatures near 80, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.