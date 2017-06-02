× Police: Woman struck by sedan after getting out of car on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police in Indianapolis are investigating an accident Friday night in which an elderly woman was struck and injured on the southwest side.

According to police, the woman, who was driving a silver convertible, stopped in the middle of the road and was hit by a green sedan that smashed the windshield.

Speed and alcohol is reportedly not a factor in the accident.

The woman was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in grave condition.

The scene is near High School Rd. and Kentucky Ave. on the city’s southwest side.