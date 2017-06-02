Police continue search for killer after 3 people found dead at east side home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The search continued Friday for the person responsible for killing three people at an east side home Thursday.

Thursday morning, three people—two men and a woman—were found dead inside a home in the 1800 block of Forsythia Drive. A family member arrived at the home for a welfare check after one of the residents failed to show up for work.

The relative found the bodies and called police. The front door to the home was open, and one male relative suffered a fatal head wound. Police said the victims inside the home knew one another but wouldn’t elaborate on the nature of their relationship. The victims have not yet been identified. Autopsies were scheduled for Friday.

One homicide detective told CBS4 that the murders were “not random,” indicating that there appeared to be no forced entry and the victims likely knew their assailant.

A red car owned by one of the victims was gone when investigators arrived. On Thursday afternoon, police found the red Chevy Monte Carlo in an alley just two blocks away from the crime scene.

Neighbors described the community as relatively quiet. They told CBS4 that there were quite a few break-ins in the neighborhood about two years ago, but they’ve never seen a violent crime quite like what transpired Thursday.