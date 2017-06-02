× Open house lets you throw axes for free this weekend in downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – If you’ve ever wanted to try your hand at throwing an ax, this is the weekend to do it.

“Bad Axe Throwing” is opening at 235 S. Meridian St. in Indianapolis. To celebrate, they’re hosting an open house from Friday through Sunday in which you can toss an ax for free.

Here are the hours for the open house:

Friday, June 2: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 3: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday, June 4: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to the company’s event page on Facebook, you’ll get training from coaches and have the opportunity to throw axes to “see why it lives up to the hype.”

Our media partners at the IndyStar gave it a shot this week and said the first thing they did was to sign safety waivers. It seems like they had a pretty good time doing it. They had their choice of axes: a small one weighing about two pounds and a larger one weighing about five pounds.

The open house is free this weekend. After that, you’ll have to pay to throw axes. The company hopes people will hold events there like birthday parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, corporate gatherings and other special occasions.

Events costs $35 per person for 2.5-3 hours, according to the company’s website. Walk-ins cost $20 per hour per person.

Anyone can participate as long as coaches determine that they can safely handle and throw an ax. Children under the age of 18 should be accompanied by their parents. Participants can bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

This is the second “Bad Axe Throwing” location in the U.S.; the other is in Chicago. There are nine other locations in Canada.

And if you’re wondering if this is a safe activity, the company offers this on its FAQ page:

We have never had anyone hurt or injured in any way. It is completely safe and we are very strict in making sure that everyone is throwing the axes in a safe manner.

Find out more at the company’s website.