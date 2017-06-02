× National Doughnut Day deals and freebies across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fridays are awesome, but free doughnuts are even better! Today is National Doughnut Day!

The Salvation Army first started this delicious holiday in 1938 as a way to honor the men and women who served doughnuts to World War I troops.

78 years later, the tradition lives on – probably because doughnuts are delicious!

So whether you plan to eat one doughnut or buy a couple of dozen doughnuts, there are plenty of great deals for everyone on this delicious holiday.

Square Doughnuts: The Salvation Army will be handing out free square doughnuts at Monument Circle starting at 6 a.m. They will continue to serve the doughnuts until they go through all 2,500 doughnuts. While you’re at Monument Circle, check out the doughnut competition. It starts at 7 a.m.

Taylor’s Bakery: The first 250 customers get a free doughnut at each Taylor’s Bakery location.

Titus Bakery: Kids who go on Titus’ scavenger hunt get a free doughnut for participating. Radio Mom 91.1-FM gives away a dozen doughnuts every hour from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dunkin Donuts: Get a free donut with the purchase of any beverage

Krenolies Donuts: One free doughnut for everyone who comes to the store

Concannon’s Bakery, Cafe, & Coffee Bar: Pick up a free donut! Also, they’re offering a variety of other donut deals

A Taste of Amish: Free doughnuts to the first 100 people in the store

Donut Central: All customers receive a free cake donut truffle