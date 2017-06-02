× IMPD seeking public help in locating missing woman

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Person detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 55-year-old Melissa Myers, who walked away from a group home.

Detectives believe Myers walked away from a group home in the 6700 block of Dunsany Ct at approximately 12 p.m. on 06/01/2017. She is described as a white female, 5’4”, 200lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a baby blue top, blue denim capri pants and white athletic shoes. Myers is diabetic/insulin dependent and has the mental function of a teenager.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to call the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).

[source: IMPD news release]