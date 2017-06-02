× I-70 closed in both directions in Putnam County due to vehicle fire

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — All lanes of eastbound and westbound I-70 in Putnam County are closed due to a vehicle fire near St. Rd. 243.

The fire was reported shortly before midnight Thursday. Units are on the scene working to extinguish the blaze which is west of Cloverdale near mile marker 32 in Putnam County. Indiana State Police did not have an estimate as to how long the lane closure would be in place. Motorists should seek an alternate route.