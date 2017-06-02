Five injured after two-vehicle crash in Johnson County

Posted 5:04 pm, June 2, 2017, by , Updated at 05:09PM, June 2, 2017

Photo of the crash courtesy of the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

AMITY, Ind.– The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says five people were injured in a crash Friday in the Amity area.

The crash occurred just before 5 p.m. at U.S. 31 and County Road 400 South

Two vehicles are involved in the incident. One of the five injured people were taken to Methodist Hospital via helicopter. The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.

Southbound U.S. 31 is down to one lane as investigators process the scene.

This is a developing story.

