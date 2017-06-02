Country star Chris Stapleton’s show at Klipsch rescheduled to September

Posted 4:13 pm, June 2, 2017

Chris Stapleton during the 51st Academy of Country Music Awards

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The Chris Stapleton show that was postponed Thursday has a new date at Klipsch Music Center.

The show will be taking place on September 9 at 7:00 p.m.

The concert is branded as “Chris Stapleton’s All-American Road Show” and features Anderson East and Brent Cobb as openers.

The updated tour schedule is as follows:

  • August 31 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
  • September 1 – Mt. View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre
  • September 2 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre
  • September 8 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
  • September 9 – Nobleville, IN – Klipsch Music Center
  • September 15 – Southhaven, MS – Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
  • September 16 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain
  • November 2 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Civic Center

Tickets for the newly rescheduled dates are on sale now at Livenation.com, Ticketmaster outlets or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Tickets for the previously scheduled date will be honored at the new date.

Stapleton received a letter about his condition via Twitter.

In the letter, Stapleton tells fans that he is on the road to recovery following a broken bone and detached tendon in his right index finger.

He says that the doctor is hopeful with physical therapy that he will be able to play guitar soon.

