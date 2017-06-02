× Community works to find solution to gun violence trends during National Gun Violence Awareness Month

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. – While law enforcement continues to handle the ongoing violent crime in the city, local community leaders are also getting involved in the conversation.

This month is National Gun Violence Awareness Month and groups are using the platform to help find a solution to the problem.

“Gun violence can happen to anyone,” said Deandra Yates.

Yates knows the effects of gun violence too well. Her teenage son, Deandre Knox, was shot back in 2014. He was just 13-years-old. He was left nonverbal and a quadriplegic.

“We do not know why we do not know the reasoning behind it…even three years later,” said Yates.

Yates is one of the dozens of community members joining the conversation about crime in our city. This weekend, she will be joined by Stephanie Grabow, the local leader for Mom’s Demand Action. The group will work on becoming a part of the solution.

“One in three Americans is affected by gun violence and there is power in that number when we come together,” said Grabow.

Right now, IMPD says there have been more than 50 homicides in the city.

“Anytime that we do have a homicide…we lose two people. A person that is killed and the suspect too,” said IMPD Officer Jim Gillespie.

With summer here, IMPD is focused on walking through neighborhoods and increasing patrols to stop that number from growing.

“That is something that we all need to have a part in reducing, we need the communities input and assistance,” said Officer Gillespie.

Community members like Yates, who want to work with police to make their city a safer place.

“I like balloons and I like the memorial t-shirts, but I’m personally sick of them. I’m tired of consoling moms that are crying because their kids were murdered,” said Yates.

The event is at Watkins Park on Doctor MLK Jr. Street at 1:00 and ends at 4:00. The group is wearing orange to partner with the wear Orange campaign for gun violence awareness.