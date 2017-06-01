BREAKING: Police search for red Chevrolet Monte Carlo with Indiana plate 328AES in connection with triple homicide

Witnesses: Gunshots and explosions at mall in Manila

Posted 4:07 pm, June 1, 2017

Breaking News

MANILA, Philippines  — Witnesses say gunshots and explosions have been heard at a mall, casino and hotel complex near Manila’s international airport in the Philippine capital.

Philippine police rushed to the Resorts World Manila complex early Friday after gunshots rang out at the complex, where smoke began billowing from the upper floor of the building.

Philippine policemen have not given details about the incident but have begun cordoning off the area near the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

