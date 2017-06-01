× Warren Central seniors pay tribute to football player killed

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Seniors in the 2017 graduating class at Eastside and Warren Township came together on Wednesday to honor a football player killed in a shooting last month.

Angel Mejia-Alfaro, 17, Dijon Anderson, 18, and Darius Moore, 19, were out shopping on May 6 when gunfire erupted.

Mejia-Alfaro was pronounced dead at the scene. Anderson and Moore were transported to Eskenazi Hospital. Moore was released a short time later, but Anderson was unable to recover.

Unfortunately, the teen succumbed to his injuries on May 23.

Anderson was a standout on the football team. He signed a letter of intent to play football at Southern Illinois University.

His funeral was held on Wednesday, and the graduating senior class paid tribute to him by gathering on the football field in their caps and gowns and forming a large number “3.”

The Warren Central High School Athletic Department posted a picture of the tribute on their Twitter account.