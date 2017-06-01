× Suspect in Manila casino attack found dead

Philippine police say the suspect in the attack on a hotel and casino complex near Manila’s airport has been found dead of apparent suicide.

Metropolitan Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde says the English-speaking suspect was found dead with his rifle on the fifth floor of the Resorts World Manila complex. He says the gunman apparently killed himself.

Police are searching the suspect’s car, parked on the second floor. Before the attack, he got out of the car and entered the building with his rifle.

Abayalde says the guards at the door ran away after seeing the armed man.

The suspect took 113 million pesos ($226,000) worth of gambling chips, which were found in a bag he was carrying.

Abayalde says there was no indication of terrorism. He says either the suspect lost in the casino and wanted to get his money back, or went “totally nuts.”