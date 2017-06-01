Silver Alert issued for missing 86-year-old northwest Indiana woman

Posted 9:01 pm, June 1, 2017

CEDAR LAKE, Ind. – Police in Cedar Lake are investigating the disappearance of a 86-year-old female in Cedar Lake in northwest Indiana.

Lucille Kammer was last seen June 1 at 8:00 a.m. in Cedar Lake and is believed to be in danger.

She is believed to be driving a dark grey 2009 Toyota Corolla, with Indiana plate 341BKC.

It is unknown what type clothing she was wearing. Lucille Kammer may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lucille Kammer, contact the Cedar Lake Police Department 219-322-5000 or 911.

