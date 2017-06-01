Rain OUT for Saturday

Beautiful evening in-store for central Indiana. Skies will be clearing and temperatures will be slowing cooling off (prior to sundown).

By Friday morning we should see temperatures in the lower to middle 50°s.

Expect mainly sunny skies Friday with temperatures climbing higher. Highs will be in the lower 80°s.

NO RAIN FOR YOU!

There had been talk about rain for Saturday. I’ve taken out the chance for rain Saturday. At this time, it looks like mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will be warmer, but the relative humidity will remain low. High temperatures will be middle 80°s.

A cold front it projected to move in to the area Sunday. Along the front, showers and thunderstorms may develop.

This will increase the chance for rain Sunday. We’re looking at about a 20%-30% chance. That being said, I don’t think it will be an all day rain. If you have plans that take you outdoors, you may have to dodge a few showers/thunderstorms but I wouldn’t cancel your plans at this time.

NEED TO MOW

If you are in need of doing yard work, Friday and Saturday should be fantastic weather to get that done! Hold off on mowing Sunday, although you could probably get it in. Monday will bring another chance for decent weather for mowing the yard.

COOLER AIR NEXT WEEK

Behind the earlier mentioned cold front temperatures should fall as winds increase from the north. The normal high temperature this time of year is 78°/79°. We should start next week several degrees below normal.

It will be short lived as temperatures climb back to 80° for end of next week.