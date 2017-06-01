× Police: Worker stole nearly $18,000 from Greenwood doctor’s office

GREENWOOD, Ind. – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the doctor’s office where she worked.

Doctors at Greenwood Family Chiropractic said April Stewart stole $17,620 over one-year period. The doctors said Stewart had been refunding money to her personal credit card.

The doctors provided paperwork detailing the thefts, according to the police report from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stewart is charged with theft.