Police arrest suspects at gas station after early morning carjacking that left man bloodied

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police made a pair of arrests in connection with an early Thursday morning carjacking.

They found the suspects at a gas station, where one of them was buying a drink.

Around 2 a.m., officers with IMPD’s Southwest District were dispatched to the 200 block of South Warman Avenue. They found Shane Gebhart, 26, on the front porch of a home. Gebhart was covered in blood and had lacerations to his face, police said.

Gebhart told police he’d been sitting in his car with DeWayne Sisk, 34, and Rachel Brickley, 24, in an alley when Sisk hit him with the butt of a handgun. Gebhart jumped out of the vehicle and ran to the porch where police found him.

Gebhart gave police a description of the car and the suspects; an IMPD officer found them at a nearby gas station in the 3400 block of West Morris Street. Sisk was sitting in the car, police said, and Brickley was in the gas station buying something to drink.

Police detained both suspects for questioning. They were subsequently arrested on robbery charges and taken to the Arrestee Processing Center.

A booking photo for Brickley was unavailable at the time of publication