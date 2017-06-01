BREAKING: Detectives investigating after 3 people found dead in Indianapolis home

Opening day for the very first farmers market in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- People living in Lawrence will have a new place to pick up fresh produce and local goods when the Fort Ben Farmers Market opens for the first time on Thursday.

Organizers are planning to showcase all kinds of local vendors, food trucks and live music. City leaders say it'll be an important resource, especially for those who may have trouble getting to a grocery store.

The market has been in the works for about a year, but it’s a timely addition, as two Marsh grocery stores in Lawrence recently closed.

"We can use the Fort Ben Market to showcase the citizens of Lawrence and attract a viable grocer," said Freddie Burrus, Executive Director for the Fort Harrison Reuse Authority."

"It's timely for us in terms of offering fresh food, fresh food alternatives as we see Marsh closing all over the state," Lawrence Mayor Steve Collier said.

Collier says at least 20 vendors are committed to the new farmers market, but he expects more businesses will get involved.

The Fort Ben Farmers Market starts Thursday, June 1st and runs every Thursday through August 31st. It's open from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Civic Plaza in Lawrence.

