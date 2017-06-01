× Monrovia man arrested in connection with child pornography case

MONROVIA, Ind. – Indiana State Police arrested a Monrovia man in connection with a child pornography case this week.

On Wednesday, members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at a rural residence located on West McCracken Road in Monrovia.

Michael Scott Polston II, 32, was arrested on 10 felony counts of possession of child pornography. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Polston’s arrest was the result of a five-month investigation, police said.