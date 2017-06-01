Missing Beech Grove teen found safe at motel; 25-year-old man arrested

Posted 7:22 am, June 1, 2017, by

Kassie Carman (left) and Joseph Patterson (right)(Photos courtesy of Beech Grove police)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. – The Beech Grove Police Department says a missing teenager has been found.

Police located 14-year-old Kassie Carman early Thursday morning at a motel at Thompson Road and U.S. 31. She was traveling with 25-year-old Joseph Patterson, police said. Carman was “safe and unharmed,” according to investigators.

Patterson was arrested on a preliminary charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police previously said that Carman and Patterson may have been traveling together.

Police emphasized that it didn’t appear Carman was abducted. She reportedly ran away from home Sunday night. Her parents feared she may be suicidal.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

