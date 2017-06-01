× Man pumping gas shot by gun-wielding attacker; nearby IMPD officer apprehends suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — A Metropolitan Indianapolis Police officer was in the right place at the right time early Thursday–witnessing a fight between a gas station customer and the suspect who attacked and shot him.

The drama unfolded shortly after 1 a.m. at the BP gas station at Raymond and Shelby St. on the city’s southeast side. A man pumping gas was approached from behind by a male suspect who put a gun to the back of the customer’s head, according to police investigators.

The 32-year-old customer attempted to run but was caught by the suspect. They began fighting and both men fell to the ground, according to police. The 24-year-old suspect’s gun discharged and the gas-pumping victim suffered a graze wound to his armpit area.

An IMPD officer patrolling nearby witnesses the struggle and intervened. She was able to subdue the suspect and take him into custody. The gunshot victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in good condition.