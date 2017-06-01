× Lawsuit: Former Muncie Central teacher locked student in closet during gym class

MUNCIE, Ind. – A lawsuit filed against Muncie Community Schools accuses a high school teacher of locking a student in a closet for a whole class period.

The lawsuit, filed by an attorney on behalf of the student and her father last week, also names the teacher, Adam Havice, as a defendant.

The alleged incident happened during the spring 2015 semester at Muncie Central High School. The girl said she was in Havice’s gym class, where she said the teacher “ridiculed, made fun of and insulted” her in front of the entire gym class.

On May 26, 2015, the student reported to gym class but couldn’t participate due to medication that made her “very sensitive to sunlight,” according to the lawsuit. Class activities were planned to be held outdoors that day.

The lawsuit said the school and Havice were aware of the medication. Instead of allowing the girl to go to the library or a study hall, the lawsuit said Havice locked her in a closet near the gymnasium floor, where she stayed for the length of the class period.

The lawsuit accuses the district and Havice of false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence and says the girl incurred medical bills and emotional distress from the incident.

Havice is a former volleyball coach at Southside High School. He currently works at Carmel High School, where he was named High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year in 2016.