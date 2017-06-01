× Indy residents can get food delivered from 76 different restaurants with new UberEATS app

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis residents can now get their favorite restaurant meals delivered straight to the home. UberEATS is officially launching in Indianapolis today.

The app uses Uber to partner with more than 75 restaurants around the circle city. Scotty’s Brewhouse, Th3re Wise Men, Goose the Market, Oakley Bistro, Punch Burger, Prime 47 and many others are on the list.

It works just like Uber, except instead of getting a ride, you order takeout. Uber drivers the pick up the food at a restaurant and deliver it to your door.