Governor signs bill aimed to strengthen sentencing for heroin dealers

Posted 7:17 pm, June 1, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Gov. Holcomb signed a bill Thursday that are aimed the strengthen law enforcement’s ability to build criminal cases.

The governor signed HEA 1406 into law today, designed to enhance sentencing for heroin dealers.

The new law enhances sentencing for heroin dealers by allowing law enforcement to aggregate multiple drug sales within a 90-day period that reach a certain total weight.

The bill  makes dealing in heroin a non-suspendible Level 2 or Level 3 felony if the person has a prior felony conviction.

It also addresses pharmacy robberies, making the theft of a controlled substance from a pharmacist acting in their official capacity a Level 4 felony.

“Signing of this bill supports punitive measures against heroin dealers who are profiting from the death and misery suffered by heroin addicts and their families, attack this epidemic by interrupting the supply chain, and remove the preferential sentence leniency drug dealers have enjoyed from Indiana’s sentencing statutes. Because certain controlled substances are a gateway to heroin, we also commend the sponsoring legislators for targeting the issue of pharmacy robberies in the state,” Tippecanoe County Prosecutor Patrick Harrington said.

The governor was joined by several Indiana prosecutors Thursday at the signing.

