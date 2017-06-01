× Fort Wayne mom accused of murdering 2 children in Amber Alert case pleads guilty

ELKHART, Ind. – A Fort Wayne mother at the center of an Amber Alert case in September 2016 pleaded guilty to murdering her two children.

Amber Pasztor, 29, faces two counts of murder in the deaths of 7-year-old Liliana Hernandez and 6-year-old Rene Pasztor on September 26, 2016.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children because police believed they were in danger and that Pasztor had abducted them from their grandparents’ home in Fort Wayne.

She later flagged down an Elkhart police officer and said the children were dead in the backseat of her car. According to court documents, Pasztor smothered the children to “keep them safe” and “usher them onto heaven.”

After multiple competency hearings, Pasztor entered two guilty pleas on Thursday. Her sentencing is scheduled for June 29.