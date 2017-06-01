Fishers police investigate reported theft at gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Police in Fishers took at least one person into custody following a reported theft at a convenience store early Thursday morning.

It happened at the Circle K at 96th Street and Allisonville Road. Investigators described the case as a “theft investigation” and said a man walked into the Circle K, broke into an ATM and took some cash.

Officers were called to the location just before 5 a.m., and several officers were seen inside the store. A police K-9 was also used in the search for suspects.

Officers at the scene said there was no threat of force or weapon used during the theft.