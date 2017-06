× Crash closes ramp of I-465 northbound to Washington Street on west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Multiple emergency vehicles were called to a crash involving at least three vehicles on 465 on the west side.

One of the vehicles overturned on northbound 465 near the Washington Street/U.S. 40 exit. The ramp was closed as a result.

Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes near mile 11.6.