Colts add veteran Christine Michael to RB mix

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Tis the season in the NFL for tinkering with the roster.

The Indianapolis Colts continued to do that Thursday by shuffling their depth in the backfield. They signed free agent running back Christine Michael and waived rookie running back Brandon Radcliff.

During an offseason that has seen general manager Chris Ballard emphasize competition at every position, Michael represents another veteran presence behind starter Frank Gore and backup Robert Turbin. The group also includes fourth-round draft pick Marlon Mack.

Michael, 26, has appeared in 37 games with nine starts while spending time with Green Bay, Seattle and Dallas. He was a 2013 second-round pick of the Seahawks and shared playing time with Turbin for two years behind standout Marshawn Lynch, and was a member of Seattle’s Super Bowl XLVIII winning outfit.

Michael has rushed for 1,080 yards on 254 carries – that’s a 4.3 per-carry average – with seven touchdowns and caught 26 passes for 135 yards and one TD.

Last season, Michael split time with Seattle and the Packers, totaling a career-best 583 rushing yards.

It will be interesting to see how Michael fits in the Colts’ rotation. Gore, 34 and in his 13th season, is expected to shoulder the bulk of the workload.

Turbin is coming off a 2016 season that saw him excel as a short-yardage and goal-line specialist. Mack flashed game-breaking skills at South Florida, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in each of his last three seasons and finishing as the school’s career leader with 3,609 rushing yards and 32 touchdowns.

