Avon Community School Corporation offering free lunch for those 18 and under

AVON, Ind.– This week, the Avon Community School Corporation announced free lunches for all children and teens who are 18 years of age or younger.

The meals are available on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays until July 21. They’ll not be serving lunch on July 3, however.

The lunches are available from 11:30 a.m. – noon at Our Shepherd Lutheran Church, located at 9201 East County Road 100 North in Avon. No registration or identification is required.

