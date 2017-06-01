A gorgeous day ahead of us with rain chances going down for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy June! It will be a gorgeous day today. Expect lots of sunshine and a light breeze this afternoon. We'll top out at 80 degrees which will be perfect to be poolside, take the dog out, have a BBQ or take a bike ride! Enjoy the day and this evening and keep the sunglasses handy!

Here are the stats for the month of June. Our average high is 78 today, and we'll get up to 80. By the end of the month our average high will be around 85. We also typically average 4.25" this month, but we'll have A LOT more dry time than wet through the next 7 days.

The weekend forecast has improved A LOT! We will see a lot more dry time than wet. On Friday night, there will be an ISOLATED evening shower chance but most will stay 100% dry. Even on Saturday a spot afternoon shower will be possible, but most of the day will be dry as well.

Sunday will bring the greatest coverage of rain as the front rolls through, but we'll still see more dry time than wet.

Models have trended down a lot on precipitation amounts. Earlier in the week we were saying 1-2" of rain, and now its looking more like 0.25" through the weekend.

Cooler air moves in at the start of next week.