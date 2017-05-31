Wrapping up a wet month

Posted 4:41 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 04:45PM, May 31, 2017

Now that we’re done with the wettest May since 2004 and the wettest spring since 1996, we can turn our weather focus to June. The month will start sunny and dry before a storm system approaches and brings a daily chance for rain. Scattered t-storms will develop late Friday and a daily chance for rain will last through the weekend. This system will finally move out of the area by Sunday and we’ll get a chance to dry out.

We had record setting rain during May.

A very wet Spring is winding down.

We’ll have a mild, dry start to June.

A daily chance for rain will start Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely late Friday.

Scattered t-storms are likely Saturday.

T-storms will end early Sunday.

Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.

Summer begins in three weeks.

