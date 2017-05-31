× Travel lane construction project set to begin next week at I-65 and Franklin interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind.—Drivers traveling through Johnson County near Franklin next week should get ready to see a lot of orange cones as the Indiana Department of Transportation will begin a $84 million project which is adding travel lanes along Interstate 65 at that exit. The project will also require restrictions on State Road 44 with the work beginning next Monday, June 5.

Here is a daily run down of what will be restricted for that area:

MONDAY June 5 -Contractors will mill and patch S.R. 44 northwest and southwest ramps with closures during daytime hours. Each ramp will reopen once it is milled. Workers will then pave and set Raised Pavement Markings (RPMs) on I-65 northbound and southbound between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5 during overnight hours. The double right lanes will closed however one will reopen for daytime traffic.

TUESDAY June 6 – Contractors will mill and patch S.R. 44 northeast and southeast ramps with closures during daytime hours. Each ramp will reopen once milled and contractors will pave and set RPMs along I-65 northbound and southbound outside shoulders between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5 during overnight hours. The double right lanes will be closed but one will reopen for daytime traffic.

WEDNESDAY June 7- Patch S.R. 44 ramps during overnight hours. Each ramp will close during patching operations. Workers will place aggregate along I-65 northbound and southbound outside shoulders between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5 during daytime hours. The right lane will remain closed. During overnight hours, contractors will pave I-65 northbound and southbound outside shoulders/slopewalls between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5. The double right lanes will be closed but one lane will reopen for daytime traffic.

THURSDAY June 8 – Pave S.R. 44 northwest and southwest lanes/ramps during overnight hours as individual ramps will close for paving and then reopen. Workers will place aggregate along I-65 northbound and southbound outside shoulders between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5 during daytime hours with the right lane remaining closed.

FRIDAY June 9 – Pave S.R. 44 northeast and southeast lanes/ramps during overnight hours . Contractors will place aggregate along I-65 northbound and southbound outside shoulders between mile markers 95.0 and 88.5 during daytime hours. The right lane will remain closed during this work.