President Trump’s mysterious ‘covfefe’ tweet stirs curiosity, sparks internet meme

That’s the question many people are asking after a tweet from President Donald Trump. The tweet went up around midnight and appears to be a half-finished thought or a misspelling.

“Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” the tweet reads. The president, who’s known as an active Twitter user who often takes to the social media platform to discuss the news of the day, left the tweet up for several hours before deleting it around 5:45 a.m.

The president appeared to have some fun with it Wednesday morning, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

So far, the tweet has more than 123,000 retweets and more than 157,000 “likes” on Twitter. People have also replied to the president some 40,000 times, many of them baffled by the meaning behind “covfefe.” The hashtag #covfefe quickly became a trending topic, and Twitter users had plenty to say about it:

When you are an american president and you create your own trending hastag … #covfefe pic.twitter.com/Tz7NZY3x2x — Australia News Web (@australianewsw) May 31, 2017

An FBI director once tried to test me. I ate his #covfefe with some fava beans and a nice chianti… pic.twitter.com/ka2WZI0dmX — Mbali (@ZuluFlower) May 31, 2017

#MakeCovfefeGreatAgain : Holy Mother of God … California man orders COVFEFE license plates tonight! LMMFAO … witness to genius. #Covfefe pic.twitter.com/Su5eZdA5JO — John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) May 31, 2017

$10 says it's the nuclear codes #covfefe — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) May 31, 2017