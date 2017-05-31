Police arrest 27-year-old man in connection with murder of young pregnant woman

Posted 5:41 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 05:44PM, May 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.—A 27-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Brittany McNew, who was pregnant when she was killed.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said homicide detectives arrested Jonathan McGee in connection with the fatal shooting in early May.

Officers were called to the shooting in the 3400 block of West Michigan Street just after 9 a.m. on May 4. They found the young woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Investigators say it appears the fatal shots were fired from behind the home and McNew may have simply been in the wrong place at the wrong time inside the home.

Friends of McNew say she was just 10 weeks pregnant and due in December.

