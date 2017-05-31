× Overnight lane closures on I-69 underway for demolition of Brooks School Road Bridge

MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — Contractors plan on alternating lane closures on northbound and southbound Interstate 69 during overnight hours this week for road construction that will include removing the Brooks School Road Bridge deck over the interstate.

Construction is dependent on favorable weather for the week long work and daily schedules are subject to change:

Tuesday night between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., the right lane of northbound I-69 will be closed between State Road 13 (Exit 214) and State Road 38 (Exit 219) to place temporary concrete barriers along the construction zone.

Wednesday and Thursday nights between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., the left lane of southbound I-69 will be closed between State Road 13 (Exit 214) and Campus Parkway (Exit 210) for paving.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., one lane will be closed and one lane will remain open on northbound and southbound I-69 as crews remove the Brooks School Road bridge, which is south of Campus Parkway Exit 210.

The Brooks School Road bridge over I-69 will be closed until August for reconstruction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to Promise Road via 126th and 136th streets.

Another project in Madison County that is slated to close this week for rehabbing is the Madison County Road 650 West overpass.

That overpass will close Friday, June 2, until August for bridge maintenance and preservation. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to State Road 38/State Street and Fall Creek Drive.

Both overpasses are scheduled to open in early August to minimize impacts to school transportation. For more information about the projects, and to see maps of the closures and detour routes, go to http://www.in.gov/indot/3442.htm.