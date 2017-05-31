Motorcyclist dies from injuries sustained in northwest side crash

Posted 6:12 pm, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 06:23PM, May 31, 2017

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 20-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a van on the city’s northwest side.

Police were called to the scene at the intersection of 86th St. and Payne Rd. at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Responding officers found the male victim, unresponsive in the roadway. He was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A preliminary investigation shows that the motorcyclist was driving erratically at a high rate of speed when he struck the van turning south on Payne Rd.

The driver of the van reportedly stopped immediately. Police say she’s being cooperative with them.

The names of those involved have not been released at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s