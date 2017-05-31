Man’s air conditioning fixed after CBS4 steps in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- As temperatures rise, an Indianapolis man is finally cooling off inside his west side apartment.

Donald Richards called CBS4 Problem Solvers after he went a month without working air conditioning in his rental unit. Richards said every year for the past few years, his A/C has leaked and been unable to run properly when he turns it on in the summer.

"It's an ongoing problem, from day one (since) I've lived here," Richards said.

Richards has serious health problems, including tremors, and said he was worried about living without cool air as summer heat approached.

"If we have a 90 degree day ... with my health, I could have a heat stroke," Richards said.

CBS4 Problem Solvers went to Richards' property manager at the Rockwood Apartments to talk about the issue. Richards said that same day, maintenance came out to look at the unit.

Less than two weeks later, Richards reports that the air conditioning is fixed and running properly.

Despite leaving our information and asking for comment, no one from the apartment complex has been back in touch since CBS4 Problem Solvers first visited Richards.