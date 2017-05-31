Man behind 2 downtown sexual assaults released from prison days before attacks, court docs say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man accused of several sexual assaults in downtown Indianapolis was released from prison just days before the attacks.

25-year-old Anthony Jones had his first court appearance on Monday morning. He is charged with rape, kidnapping, strangulation, and robbery.

Police believe Jones was responsible for a pair of attacks just hours apart on May 22.

Just before 9 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of East Ohio Street in response to an assault. A woman said she’d parked in the garage at 101 North New Jersey Street and exited the garage onto East Street. While she was walking along the road, she saw Jones bent over and tying his shoe.

She said he got in the elevator to her apartment building with her and then grabbed her buttocks as she exited the elevator.

At 10:43 a.m. on the same day, officers were again called to the same parking garage in response to a robbery. A woman said she was walking to her car when a man grabbed her buttocks before choking her and sexually assaulting her.

That attack also started in the elevator, according to court documents. The woman said Jones grabbed her by the throat. She screamed for help, but Jones pushed her down the stairwell and said he’d killer her if she didn’t stop screaming.

After shoving her down the stairs, he sexually assaulted her and said she looked “pretty.”

Police say two people identified Jones as the suspect in these attacks trough a photo lineup. He was taken into custody on May 28.

Prosecutors said the nature of these attacks was especially disturbing. “We`re obviously concerned when you have innocent victims in a very public place essentially during the middle of the day. People should be able to feel safe to go out to their cars to come to and from work,” said Chief Trial Deputy Ryan Mears with the Marion County Prosecutor`s Office.

Jones is being held on a $150,000 bond. A trial date was set for July 31.