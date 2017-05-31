Lawrence police chase could be connected to Felony Lane Gang

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Ind. -- Police have arrested three women with possible ties to the Felony Lane Gang, a group known for identity theft and draining victims’ bank accounts.

Tuesday afternoon, Lawrence police were called out to a PNC bank on E. 56th to investigate a report of three women trying to cash a stolen check for more than $1,000.

“As soon as they saw that first marked car pull up they took off and lead us on about a four mile vehicle pursuit,” said Gary Woodruff, Deputy Chief with the Lawrence Police Department.

Police say Mary Roberts, Dionne Reisert and Tiphani Green pulled into the far lane of the bank, a tactic similar to that of the Felony Lane Gang.

“The thought is that the clerk, the teller at the institution is going to look out if they can’t really see that person really clearly and maybe they’ll them slide," said Woodruff.

Police stopped the women on I-465, where they say one of the three threw shredded paper out the window during the pursuit. Investigators weren’t able to locate all the shredded pieces of paper.

Investigators tracked the stolen check and ID to a smash and grab burglary that happened the day before at a gym on Indianapolis’ northwest side.

“These folks are literally preying on innocent victims that are just going about leading their lives,” said Woodruff.

Last month, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department put out a warning about the Felony Lane Gang. Last week, two car break-ins happened at the L.A. Fitness on 146th Street in Westfield. Police released surveillance pictures of a black vehicle seen around the time of the crime. Now investigators believe Lawrence is the latest on the gang’s list.

“We’re onto you and the financial institutions are getting wise to your activities. You’re going to get caught eventually whether you get caught today or today. You’re going to get caught,” said Woodruff.

Crew leaders typically use local prostitutes or drug addicts to watch over parking lots at places like daycares or gyms.

“Especially where they know that a lot of ladies are going to go and perhaps leave their valuables, leave their purse in the vehicle,” said Woodruff.

All three women were charged with forgery and attempted theft. Roberts was the driver and was additionally charged with resisting law enforcement. Green is from Florida, where the Felony Lane Gang originated.

“This is just a starting point for us this arrest is just chapter one of a multiple chapter book hopefully there will be more arrests coming down the pipe on this one,” said Woodruff.

If you know anything that could help investigators track down more criminal activity tied to the Felony Lane Gang, call authorities.