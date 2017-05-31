× Lafayette woman arrested, accused of planning to leave behind phones and drugs for inmate

PLAINFIELD, Ind. – A woman visiting an inmate at Heritage Trail Correctional Facility planned to leave a “care package” behind containing drugs and cell phones, investigators say.

Holly Nethercutt of Lafayette was arrested on Sunday while visiting Corey Balser at the facility. According to officials from Heritage Trail, Nethercutt told a correctional officer and investigative staff that she had a package in her vehicle that she planned to leave outside the facility for Balser.

Investigators searched Nethercutt’s vehicle, where they found two touchscreen cell phones, K2 Spice (synthetic marijuana) and tobacco.

Nethercutt was arrested and taken to the Hendricks County Jail on charges of trafficking with an inmate and possession of a Schedule V substance.

Balser is currently serving a sentence out of Tippecanoe County for burglary and dealing marijuana. His estimated release date is Nov. 10, 2018.