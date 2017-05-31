Join CBS4 at this year’s CarmelFest!

Indiana’s Very Own CBS4 will once again partner with CarmelFest for a free, two-day Fourth of July festival.

It begins on Monday, July 3 with live entertainment on three stages, food, music, games and a KidZone. Festival goers can enjoy signature performances from the Wright Brothers, The Carmel Symphony Orchestra, My Yellow Rickshaw, along with returning favorite bands, emerging artists and the newly added “Guitars & Stars” tribute. While you’re there, stop by the CBS4 booth for balloons, a chance to meet your favorite CBS4 personalities and sign a banner for veterans.

On Tuesday, join the CBS4 team and cheerleaders with the Indianapolis Colts, at the July 4 CarmelFest parade which kicks off at 10:30 a.m.

It all counts down to the Centier Bank CarmelFest fireworks at 9:45 p.m. For your added enjoyment, the team at WHJE Carmel High radio 91.3FM will synchronize the fireworks show to music. The Fireworks will launch from an area north of the Palladium and the east side of the Monon. Fireworks will be held RAIN or SHINE, unless there is severe weather.

What: CarmelFest

When: Monday, July 3rd and Tuesday, July 4th

Where: Carmel Civic Square Carmel, IN 46032

Monday – July 3rd

Outdoor festival: 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Tuesday – July 4th

Centier Bank CarmelFest Parade: 10:30 a.m.

Outdoor Festival: 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks: 9:45 p.m.

Click here for more information.