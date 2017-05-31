Isolated T-storm chance today, but rain chances go up for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It will be a beautiful and comfortable Wednesday! Temperatures will top out in the mid 70s to near 80 degrees this afternoon with a northwest breeze.

We do have an ISOLATED T-storm chance south of I-70 by the evening drive hours, but most will stay dry.

We will be dry on Thursday before rain chances increase for Friday and the weekend.

T-storms will be spotty on Friday and Saturday with more dry time in the mix. Temperatures will also top out in the 80s on those days.

The coverage of rain does go up on Sunday, so that looks like the wetter of the two days this weekend. You can expect ~1.5" of rain from Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures become a bit cooler early next week, returning to the low 70s.