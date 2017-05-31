× Indianapolis International among airports set to receive millions of dollars in grant money

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Two Indiana airports will receive millions of dollars in grant money from the Federal Aviation Administration.

U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao announced Wednesday that Indianapolis International and Gary/Chicago International will get a piece of the $527.8 million divvied up among 584 airports across the U.S.

The grants are part of the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program.

“The Airport Improvement Program helps to maintain our aviation infrastructure and supports safety, capacity, security and environmental improvements,” said Secretary Chao.

The airport grant program funds various types of airport infrastructure projects, including runways, taxiways, and airport signage, lighting and marking, which helps to create thousands of jobs.

The Indianapolis airport will receive $2.8 million to fund the renovation of Taxiway C, including rehabilitation of the overlay work for the shoulders of the existing taxiway.

The Gary airport will get $4.9 million to fund the last payment from a Letter of Intent for the Runway 12/30 extension project. That phase of the project includes airfield paving, grading and site utilities.