Hoosiers honor fallen veteran’s memory with ‘Murph Challenge’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Thousands of people nationwide honored Memorial Day by hitting the gym.

Athletes honored Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Patrick Murphy by doing the same workout he invented and loved. He grew up in the Midwest and was killed in the line of duty while touring in Afghanistan in 2005.

“The Murph Challenge” consists of a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and another one-mile run.

Crossfit Dash was one of several local gyms that took part. About 60 people attended the 9 a.m. session and competed for the best time. Several active and former service members took part, too.

“I’m just trying to push myself, to keep it going,” said Chris Howe, a U.S. Army veteran. “Anytime I do start feeling sorry for myself, I do think about the sacrifices people have made.”

Chelsey Batey wore a weighted vest for her workout. She is currently serving in the Army National Guard.

“This is unique because you feel a lot of the pain and sacrifice. There’s a lot of people out there that are hurting and hurt a lot worse than what this feels like,” she said.

Blake Ruff, the owner of Crossfit Dash, told CBS4 that they host the workout every year.

“You can think about the pain you’re going through and it’s nowhere near what these guys have gone through and what they’ve given to our lives and to our country,” he said.