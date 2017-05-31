× Hazardous chemicals found leaking at Indiana Transportation Museum

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Noblesville announced today they are launching an investigation into hazardous chemical spills at the Indiana Transportation Museum.

The City of Noblesville and Noblesville Parks and Recreation Board told the museum they’re in “serious default” due to to unlawful handling of hazardous chemicals.

“Despite numerous efforts over the years to encourage ITM to address some housekeeping concerns they have allowed within their property, the Parks Board had no idea what hazardous conditions existed on the other side of the fence,” said Scott Noel, president of the Noblesville Parks and Recreation board of directors. “We are disappointed that ITM has violated the terms of its lease with the Parks Board and by allowing their carelessness to endanger one of the greatest assets in the City of Noblesville – Forest Park.”

An inspection found the museum was storing chemicals outside. The containers were leaking and there were ground stains of oils, grease, diesel fuel and other products and chemicals used for the maintenance of the museum’s former railroad operations, which it has leased since the 1990s.

The city asked the museum to clean up the issues within 60 days. Then they have three months to find a way to permanently remove the contamination.