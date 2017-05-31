× Extensive traffic signal work to begin this week in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Ind.—Contractors have finally set the date for installing new traffic signals in Greensburg along State Road 46 and S.R. 3 to begin Thursday, June 1. The work project will continue, weather permitting, for two weeks.

Contractors will run tension cable, wiring and make connections at S.R. 3 and Freeland Road beginning Thursday.

After that, crews will replace traffic signals at S.R. 46 intersections with Ireland Street, Monfort Street, Broadway, Franklin and Michigan Avenue. They will then return to S.R. 3 to change out signals at intersections with Broadway and Freeland Road.

Work at each intersection is expected to take one day. Flaggers will direct motorists around the signal operations.